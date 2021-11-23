Jumanji 4 With The Rock And Kevin Hart Coming Sooner Than Expected

We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie. So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up.

But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third instalment.