Jumanji Director Finally Clears Up How Time Travel Works In The World

We’ve tried hard to stay kind of consistent with the set of rules that is started in the first movie, but… the design in the first movie does not take into account the weird reconception that would happen 25 years later, unsurprisingly.

[Alan and Sarah] are able to preemptively prevent the kids from having that experience in the first movie. Do you see what I’m saying?

There’s this moment at the very end where they alter the course of the present day in the original Jumanji, 1996 right?