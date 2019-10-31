Jumanji: The Next Level Final Trailer Drops

Sony Pictures Releasing

With just over a month until Jumanji: The Next Level hits screens, Sony has released the second trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s second expedition, and it looks incredible.

While Welcome To The Jungle brought Jumanji into a more modern setting when four teenagers in detention stumbled upon a video game version of the game, The Next Level will see the team of friends return to rescue one of their own.

You can watch the final trailer for the action-packed sequel here:

‘The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game,’ the film’s IMDb page explains.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan will return alongside some new characters played by Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

In February, Johnson said of the new cast members:

From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe. ‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.

The actor also previously revealed the film is set to land in UK cinemas on December 13, while promising there’d be more banter with co-star Kevin Hart.

‘Officially planting our JUMANJI flag,’ he wrote on Instagram. ‘On December 13th, 2019 – the game is not over.’

He continued, ‘can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure and new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap Kevin Hart’s lips into next week. The world is happy.’

And it seems The Rock wasn’t lying, as Hart took to Instagram just yesterday to hilariously troll his longtime friend and co-star.

The comedian is currently undergoing rehabilitation after he sustained serious injuries in a car crash on September 1.

He took to Instagram to share a video documenting his recovery, but it wasn’t long before Hart shifted the mood, because hours later he shared another video of himself dressed in one of Dwayne Johnson’s most iconic looks.

The hilarious Halloween video promotes the release of The Next Level, but of course it was the perfect opportunity for Hart to troll his co-star.

You can watch it here:

Jumanji: The Next Level is set to land in UK cinemas on December 13.

