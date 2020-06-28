Jurassic Park Becomes No. 1 Film In US Thirty Years After Release Universal Pictures

There are some things that never get old, and Jurassic Park is clearly one of them, as the film has managed to become number one in the US almost three decades after its release.

Dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years of course, but through the brilliance of cinema we’ve seen them make multiple comebacks, whether it’s thanks to meddling scientists or, in this case, drive-in theatres.

With many indoor cinemas shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, film fans have taken to watching movies from the safety of their cars at drive-ins across the US. However, as many new releases have been delayed or released on-demand, theatres have had to turn to older films in order to entertain their audiences.

Drive-in theatre Pixabay

Cinemagoers were out in force over Father’s Day weekend, June 19–21, and according to Deadline, hundreds of theatres opted for timeless classics such as Jurassic Park and Jaws.

The iconic dinosaur movie was played at 230 sites across the US, while the ever-intense shark epic was available for viewing at 187 locations.

There were approximately 300 drive-ins open for guests, as well as select cinemas; 160 of the top grossing 201 cinemas were drive-ins. With families and friends flooding to the venues, Jurassic Park managed to earn a total of $517,600, while Jaws racked up $516,300.

Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

The takings put the two classic films in the number one and two spots respectively, beating the previous weekend’s frontrunners by a few hundred thousand dollars. On the weekend of June 13-14, Invisible Man earned $383,000 while Trolls World Tour brought in $275,700.

This is the fourth time in its release history that Jurassic Park has been number one in the US. Following its release in 1993, it held the top spot for its first three weekends.

sam neill in jurassic park Universal Pictures

Other Steven Spielberg classics also found their way into the top 20 last weekend, with the 1982 blockbuster E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial coming in seventh place after earning $126,189 from 100 locations, while Raiders of the Lost Ark came in at number 18 with $69,047 from 109 sites, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Film fans in the UK will soon be able to join in with the Jurassic Park enjoyment, as every single instalment will be available to stream on Netflix from July 1. The experience might not quite be the same as watching it on the big screen, but at least fans will be able to see dinosaurs come back to life on demand.

The upcoming addition to the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion was put on hold as a result of coronavirus, but plans to resume shooting soon with a release date set for next year.

Until then, the classics are here to provide just as much entertainment as always.