Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photo Teases Alan Grant And Ellie Sattler’s Reunion

After 19 years, Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ellie Sattler have reunited for the final Jurassic World movie.

The iconic duo, played by Sam Neill and Laura Dern respectively, last appeared together in 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

However, they’re set to return to the franchise for Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow’s final chapter of the new dino saga, alongside Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm – following his painfully brief appearance in Fallen Kingdom.

Dern took to Instagram to mark the first day of shooting, finally commencing after delays amid the current pandemic. Sharing a photo of her and Neill’s chairs, she wrote: ‘Day one. Hello old friend. #jurassicworlddominion.’

While also posting a snap of his trademark hat, Neill wrote on Twitter: ‘Hold onto your hats – gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.’

The third film will also see the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda. Pratt earlier hyped that it’ll be ‘the best yet’, while Dallas Howard told Collider: ‘The script was awesome, it was so exhilarating reading it.’

Trevorrow earlier told Empire that ‘Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown… the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline’.

Plot details are sparse, however with Fallen Kingdom setting dinosaurs loose on the world, carnage is guaranteed. For a taste of what’s to come, watch Battle at Big Rock, a short film directed by Treverrow ahead of Dominion.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release in cinemas on June 21, 2021.