Jurassic World 3 Is The Start Of New Era, Producer Frank Marshall Confirms Universal Pictures

Producer Frank Marshall has revealed Jurassic World: Dominion will not be the end of the iconic franchise.

Advert

Rather than dismantling the world of Jurassic Park and encasing it in amber, the third instalment in the new trilogy will mark the beginning of yet another evolution in the beloved film series.

It had been widely speculated, and assumed by many fans, the third Jurassic World film would bring the series to close, though it seems the studio has other ideas.

Still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures

Speaking with Collider, Marshall stated the upcoming movie is intended to be ‘the start of a new era’, giving an emphatic ‘no’ when quizzed about whether it signalled the end.

Advert

Hinting at further developments to come, Marshall said:

The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.

Marshall then proceeded to allude to future adventures set within this ‘new normal’ world, where human beings are forced to adapt to sharing their planet with countless hungry dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Universal Pictures

The plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom focused on a rescue operation gone predictably awry, with dinosaurs removed from the ill-fated island of Isla Nublar prior to an impending volcanic eruption, once again defying attempts by humans to control them.

The rescued dinosaurs were taken to the Lockwood estate, where most were set free to roam wild by young Maisie Lockwood. A few were also taken by some untrustworthy individuals, the repercussions of which I would imagine will be explored in the upcoming sequel.

It’s unclear at present what the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion will look like. Longtime fans of the series will recall how Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World featured a Tyrannosaurus Rex rampaging around San Diego, causing mayhem to the real world, rather than the fictional island of the first film.

Advert

However, with so many dinosaurs on the loose, it’s clear that the destruction will be on a far greater scale this time around. Furthermore, Marshall’s allusion to the ‘new normal’ suggests that capturing and containing these creatures won’t be quite so simple.

The plot is being kept firmly hush hush right now, but I would wager a bet the end scenes won’t feature the dinosaurs being boxed up and transported safely away from civilisation.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be making a return for Jurassic World: Dominion, which will also resurrect Jurassic Park alumni Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

There appears to be plenty of life in those old fossils yet, and I for one am excited to see which direction the franchise stomps towards next.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021 in the US and June 21 in the UK.