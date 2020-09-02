Jurassic World 3 Set Photos Show First Look At Horrifying New Dinosaurs

The first thing that we shot … it was a scene with me, and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were – I can’t tell you much – but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space.

You’ll see – it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by – I can’t even tell you – a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.

We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.