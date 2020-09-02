Jurassic World 3 Set Photos Show First Look At Horrifying New Dinosaurs
Photographs from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion have given fans a look at what appears to be a horrifying new species of dinosaur.
Shared by the Jurassic World news Twitter account Jurassic_World_Fandom, the photograph shows a maquette rather than an animatronic, and it’s thought the design could change before we see these guys wreaking havoc on the big screen.
The pictures in question appear to have been taken on set in Malta, where shooting has previously been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Interestingly, Jurassic_World_Fandom noted that we could well be looking at the small but ferocious Pyroraptor, which it reported on a few months back.
According to Jurassic Wiki, you can create a Pyroraptor in Jurassic World: The Game; however, these fearsome beasts have yet to make their cinematic debut:
Unlike most dromaeosaurids in the Jurassic Park Franchise, this depiction of Pyroraptor has fur like feathers all over its body and even wings, making it one of the few fully feathered dromaeosaurids in the franchise, along with Utahraptor.
Unlike some of the man-made monstrosities introduced in the first Jurassic World movie – such as the humungous yet purely fictional Indominus rex – this nightmarish dinosaur did indeed once walk the planet.
The Pyroraptor – which means ‘fire thief’ – lived an approximate 70.6 million years ago, and was a small, bird-like predator with enlarged curved claws. It’s believed they were covered in feathers, which for some reasons feels even more unsettling than scales.
However, nothing is definite, and Jurassic_World_Fandom has added that we could also be looking another sort of dinosaur, suggesting ‘Herrerasaurus, Deinonychus, or some other genus of Raptor’ as other potential candidates.
Jeff Goldblum himself, who will of course be reprising the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm for the upcoming movie, has recently hinted at some ‘surprising’ new prehistoric creatures during an interview with Insider, revealing:
The first thing that we shot … it was a scene with me, and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were – I can’t tell you much – but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space.
You’ll see – it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by – I can’t even tell you – a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.
We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.
There is still a fair bit of time to wait until the park’s famous doors reopen once again, but these new pics have admittedly already made me feel a little bit excited for our return.
Jurassic World 3 will stomp into UK cinemas from June 21, 2021.
