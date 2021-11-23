Jurassic World Dominion Releases 5-Minute Short Film With T-Rex Fight Scene

Jurassic World/YouTube

If you went to see the latest Fast & Furious instalment this past summer, you might recall watching a sneak peek of the forthcoming Jurassic World flick, set to be released in June 2022.

If you didn’t, you’re in luck, with the 5-minute short film – titled The Prologue – having just made its way onto YouTube. The clip, which reportedly won’t feature in the final cut of Jurassic World: Dominion, chronicles the evolution of the dinosaurs in a time before they went extinct (featuring a cameo from cinema’s most famous mosquito), before cutting to the present day, where the dinosaurs once again roam among us.

For those of you who watched the second of the Jurassic World trilogy (spoilers ahead), you’ll remember that the film ended with the dinosaurs escaping Isla Nublar and making their way to the United States, leading Jeff Goldblum’s iconic Dr. Malcolm to declare the arrival of a new neo-Jurassic age, in which humans and dinosaurs must learn to co-exist.

As this new short clip shows, co-existing isn’t necessarily going all that well for both parties, with the end of the clip showing a pair of T-Rexes getting into a scrap and interrupting a drive-in movie theatre.

The Prologue‘s release comes two years after Universal released another short film teasing Dominion, showing a family attempting to survive in a town newly occupied by dinosaurs. The events of the upcoming sequel are reportedly set to take place some years after the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to see Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprise their roles for the first time since the original trilogy, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Goldblum also returning.