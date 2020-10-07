Jurassic World: Dominion Will Be Released On June 10 2022 Universal

As with many cinema releases these days, the release date for Jurassic World: Dominion has been pushed back, meaning fans will have a little longer to wait for the reunion.

The announcement was made via Twitter, with the official Jurassic World: Dominion account sharing a satisfyingly retro poster in the style of the original Jurassic Park movie.

Advert

The eagerly awaited third instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy is the latest movie to be postponed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, moving from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2022. Just last week, it was announced that upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed once again until April 2, 2021.

The delay isn’t to do with production though, which currently remains on track to wrap up in the UK approximately three weeks from now, Deadline reports.

This move is instead reportedly more about about NBCUniversal safeguarding ‘a big tentpole which has a number of lucrative ancillary attachments’.

Advert

The Jurassic Park franchise as a whole has grossed more than $5 billion globally, and it’s important that the release of Jurassic World: Dominion – a project tied to theme parks, consumer products and much more – goes smoothly.

So, for the time being, the gates to Jurassic World remain firmly bolted. However, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride once we’re in, with Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern all returning to the franchise.

Still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures

Speaking with Collider in May, producer Frank Marshall revealed the upcoming movie is intended to be ‘the start of a new era’, stating:

Advert

The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.

It’s of course disappointing that those thunderous footsteps are little further in the distance than we first thought, but I for one am still very excited to see how this new era is handled.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on June 10, 2022.