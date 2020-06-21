Jurassic World Star Bryce Dallas Howard Says New Film Is ‘Exhilarating’

jurassic world star says third film is exhilarating Universal Pictures

Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken of her excitement when she read the script for Jurassic World: Dominion for the first time.

The actor, who will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing in the movie franchise next year, couldn’t praise the script enough, describing it as ‘exhilarating’.

The revelation will be welcome news for fans of the franchise, who have been waiting for this instalment in the new trilogy for quite some time now – well, for two years since Fallen Kingdom was released, but let’s be honest it’s felt like an eternity.

Still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures

In an interview with Collider via video call recently, Howard revealed how, when director Colin Trevorrow sent her the script to read, he allowed her to show it to her husband Seth Gabel too.

The actor, who also turned director for an episode of The Mandalorian recently, explained:

The script was awesome, it was so exhilarating reading it. My husband got to read it too, Colin was like, “Yeah, you and Seth can read it,” and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out. Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together.

jurassic world claire bryce dallas howard Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Dominion began production in February this year for a scheduled release date of June 2021, only for it to be halted due to the ongoing global health crisis.

It seems like the wait will be worth it though, particularly because the original cast of Jurassic Park – Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum – are returning for the third instalment.

The three actors, who appeared together in the 1993 original, will be joining the current stars of the franchise – Howard and Chris Pratt – for the first time, with Pratt previously teasing it will be ‘the biggest and best yet’ in the franchise.

If you want to do the research and decide which is your favourite, Netflix will be streaming all the Jurassic Park movies from July 1.

‘They spare no expense and they’re bringing everybody back,’ he told Variety. ‘I can’t tell you anything, but I can tell you it’s going to blow your mind.’

Laura Dern in Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

Production on the film is expected to resume next month, with Howard having previously detailed what kind of changes have been implemented both on and off set.

Earlier this month, she told Deadline there has been ‘a lot of communication’ among the cast and crew, adding: ‘They are going above and beyond. We would never be going back to work if we didn’t feel safe.’

She continued:

What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, all of the key crew members and just us consistently being like, “Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?” [We’re] not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health.

Jurassic World: Dominion currently has a release date of June 11, 2021.