Just Mercy Free To Stream Throughout June To Help Educate People On Systemic Racism
Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy will be free to stream on US digital platforms throughout June to help people learn more about the ‘systemic racism that plagues our society’.
The 2019 courtroom drama – based on Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s memoir, which has recently climbed to the top of the bestseller list – was released late last year to little reception, attracting decent reviews but just $50.4 million at the worldwide box office.
However, with Black Lives Matter at the forefront of the cultural lexicon as protests surge in the wake of George Floyd’s death, people are seeking out resources to educate themselves. Fortunately, Warner Bros. wants to help too.
The movie giant announced on Twitter that Just Mercy would be made available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US throughout the whole of June. ‘We believe in the power of story,’ Warner Bros. wrote.
In an extended statement, the studio said:
Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.
To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies.
The film, directed by Short Term 12’s Destin Daniel Cretton, follows Stevenson (Jordan) in his mission to help death-row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who’s accused of murdering a white woman. Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Tim Blake Nelson also star.
Just Mercy also marked the first studio project to be produced with the inclusion rider, a contractual provision that sets out a requirement for consideration of people from underrepresented groups, whether it be for cast or crew.
It has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times describing the film as ‘a sobering reminder of a deeply flawed, socially unbalanced legal system that to this day often turns its back on persons of colour who can’t afford the legal defense they truly deserve’.
Now more than ever, it’s imperative we strive to learn about racial injustice across the world. If you’re overwhelmed by the mountain of resources and looking for a place to start, watch Just Mercy.
Just Mercy is free to rent on digital platforms such as Amazon and Vudu in the US. For people in the UK, you can purchase the film via Amazon, iTunes and other VOD suppliers.
