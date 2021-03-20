Justice League Fans Say Ben Affleck And Jared Leto Scene The ‘Best Batman and Joker Interaction Ever’

Warner Bros.

We live in a society where Justice League fans think the Snyder Cut has the best Batman and Joker interaction ever.

Nearly five years after Jared Leto’s ‘damaged’ Clown Prince of Crime made his inauspicious debut in Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder resurrected him for a face off with Ben Affleck’s caped crusader; a dream for many, a Knightmare for others.

For his scene in the director’s cut of Justice League, Leto’s bling, tattoos and gangster wears were stripped. While only making a short appearance, it’s left a big impression on the fans.

One user wrote: ‘The interaction between #Batman and Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the single greatest live action scene between Batman and Joker we have EVER gotten. What I would to see more of these two.’

Another tweeted: ‘Honestly I don’t think I’ve seen a more intense scene between Batman and Joker than I did in this. It was nothing short of perfection! Jared got his redemption, Ben came back for this scene and now I want soooo much more of this interaction.’

Not to delve into spoiler territory too much, but their scene involves Batman pledging he’ll eventually kill the Joker, saying: ‘Make no mistake I will f*cking kill you… I’d do it slow. I’m gonna honor that promise.’ Citing this line in particular, another fan wrote: ‘THE best Batman and Joker interaction ever put on film.’

It was a late addition to the film, with Snyder earlier telling Vanity Fair: ‘That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.’

Expect this to be one of many arguments as part of fans’ calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which is mounting rapidly in the wake of Justice League‘s release. Send in the clowns.

