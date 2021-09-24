Kaley Cuoco Speaks On Her Big Bang Theory Character Being Sexualised

Alamy

Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory, has spoken out about how her character was sexualised on the show.

Cuoco starred on the sitcom for all 12 of its seasons, from 2007 to 2019, as the character Penny. Alongside Cuoco, were actors such as Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Melissa Rauch.

Since starring as the ‘cute girl next door’, the 35-year-old has voiced how she felt that her character, which she first began playing at the age of 21, was sexualised.

Cuoco, who is from Thousand Oaks, California, recalled starting The Big Bang Theory and being the ‘cute girl next door to the nerds’ in an interview with W Magazine. ‘It was all about booty shorts and juicy couture zip ups,’ she said.

However, as the years went on, she noted that when she and her character Penny were growing up, she would ask, ‘Can I have a long-sleeved shirt? How about a slack? How about a loafer? I never want to see that high heel every again’.

‘I had every colour of the uggs. Uggs with shorts, those were the days,’ she said.

Cuoco said she feels, as sitcom developed, the sexualisation of her character also improved over time.

She said:

I don’t think it was hard to wear that stuff and be funny, I think, I love being funny no matter what, and I think even that, I felt like was kind of self-deprecating and also it was so long ago. When I think about how many years ago that was, it was a different time.

In the video, Cuoco notes how when she first started her role as Penny, she was 21 years old and ‘was hot!’

‘I wanted to show that stuff off. You would not catch me dead in a sexy cat costume now. Like I just had a litter of kittens, I’m not doing that again,’ she concluded.

Since The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco has gone on to star in the film adaptation of book The Flight Attendant, she has also voiced the lead in the animated Harley Quinn series.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that Cuoco would also star as Doris Day in Doris Day: Her Own Story, based on AE Hotchner’s biography from 1976.