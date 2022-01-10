Kanye West Documentary That Took Over 20 Years To Make Gets First Teaser

Netflix/Alamy

It’s taken two decades to make, but the long-awaited Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs is finally here next month – and Netflix has just dropped a new teaser for it.

This latest one comes just weeks before we can see the first movie. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a three-parter, which begins airing on Netflix from February 16, and covers Ye’s entire career from hustling, innovative producer, through to breakout rap star and all-encompassing celeb.

In the newly-released teaser, you can see West in the studio with Rhymefest back in 2002 arguing over whether the future presidential nominee is a genius. The trailer also shows West in the studio with the likes of Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi.

Check it out:

It follows on from a previous teaser released in September, which showed West freestyling what would eventually become Two Words with longtime collaborator Mos Def.

The doc has been directed by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah (a.k.a. Coodie and Chike), and has been called a ‘once in a lifetime three-week global event’.

Part one is set to have a world premiere, albeit virtually, at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. On February 10, meanwhile, Iconic Events Releasing and Time Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in US theatres for a one-day engagement, six days ahead of the premiere.

It’s an echo of West’s public airings of his Grammy-nominated 2021 album Donda, which included four previews – three of which took place in stadiums in Atlanta and Chicago.



In theory, the first part of jeen-yuhs could be its most interesting, certainly for those keen to know about Ye the producer. Before College Dropout set him on the way to rap megastardom in 2003, the 44 year-old was already renowned within the hip-hop world for his talent behind the mixing desk.

His credits include revitalising Jay Z’s career on The Blueprint in 2001, as well as crafting hit songs for the likes of Ludacris, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson around the same period.

Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos including Jesus Walks and Through the Wire, make for a personal choice of director too.

Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who was killed in a shooting aged just 17.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the ‘once in a lifetime three-week global event’, begins February 16, on Netflix.