Karen Gillan Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Best Of Trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might seem like a distant dot in the future, having not even started production yet, but you’d better believe we haven’t forgotten about it.

Neither, for that matter, has its cast – who have read the script and who have some very important thoughts they want to share with the world.

In particular, Karen Gillan, who plays Luphomoid assassin Nebula, said the upcoming film is the best of the trilogy. In other words, she isn’t holding back.

Gillan, 32, made the comments on the press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level – in which she also stars – telling The Hollywood Reporter everything she possibly could about the third volume. Which to be honest, wasn’t all that much.

When asked about a potential production start date for the movie, the actor said, ‘I don’t know exactly,’ before adding: ‘I think it’ll be in the next couple of years.’

The fact that filming isn’t due to start for quite some time will not come as a surprise to fans of the franchise, as director James Gunn has previously made clear – in an Instagram Q&A session – production will not start until his other project, The Suicide Squad, is ‘completely finished’.

And seeing as though that has an estimated release date of August 6, 2021, we still have quite a way to go.

Regardless, Gillan certainly thinks it’s worth the wait, stating:

I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.

Her comments referenced Gunn’s 2018 firing by Disney, after offensive tweets he’d written approximately 10 years ago resurfaced – something which ultimately delayed the film-making process.

Speaking at the time, the director described his tweets as ‘totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative’, saying, as per The Guardian, he has ‘regretted them for many years since’.

He added: ‘I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.’

The director was ultimately rehired, but the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy – which was initially expected to start filming next year – has since been delayed.

If this all seems like too long a wait for you, the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films can now be streamed on Disney+.

