Kate Hudson Reacts To Music Backlash From Autism Community

Kate Hudson has responded to the backlash against Sia’s Music movie from the autism community.

The film has attracted widespread criticism for its casting of Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teenager, with many dubbing it ‘ableist’ and resorting to harmful stereotypes despite the singer-songwriter’s supposed research prior to embarking on the project.

Hudson plays a ‘newly sober woman figuring out her place in the world when she learns she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum.’

Check out Hudson’s recent interview below:

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host addressed the controversy with Hudson, asking if she believed the intended message of the movie had been expressed in the way she’d hoped.

Hudson replied: ‘I think when people see the film, they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it.’

She continued: ‘But it is an important conversation to have, and it’s not just about this movie but as a whole, you know, about representation. For me, when I hear that there’s anybody that feels left out I feel terrible.’

Hudson said: ‘It’s not a soundbite conversation, I think it’s an ongoing important dialogue to be had about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters… there’s no part of anybody that wants to upset anybody.’

She added: ‘When there is and are people who feel upset about anything, it’s our job to listen and encourage more conversation with other people who want to tell these stories. They’re important stories to be told and so we don’t want to stop telling them.’

Ziegler recently defended playing the character, telling The Independent: ‘I understand why people would want someone who’s actually on the spectrum with autism to play this character. But in terms of the dance sequences, I think that’s why Sia chose me to bring the dream world to life. It was all [made] with good intentions and with a good heart.’

Sia previously stood by the film, responding to criticisms in a range of tweets; some measured, some ill-tempered, such as one which read: ‘F*ckity f*ck why don’t you watch my film before you j*dge it? FURY.’

Prior to deleting her Twitter recently, the Chandelier artist confirmed a warning would be added to the film urging that the film ‘in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people’, before writing: ‘I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough, not wide enough… I’m sorry.’