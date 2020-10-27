Kate Winslet Held Her Breath For Nearly Eight Minutes Underwater Filming Avatar 2
Kate Winslet managed to hold her breath for nearly eight minutes underwater during the filming of Avatar 2.
The Oscar-winner didn’t do it for the sake of it. From the initial set photos of James Cameron’s long-awaited sci-fi sequel, one thing has been abundantly clear: water plays a huge role in Avatar 2.
Earlier images showed the cast smiling from inside a 900,000-gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. However, Winslet has been doing more than swimming.
In her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress briefly discussed the incredible on-set experience with Cameron, whom she last worked with on 1997’s similarly water-based Titanic. ‘It was so wonderful to work with Jim again,’ she said.
Winslet continued, ‘I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.’
While erring on the side of caution – hesitant to give away too many details – she revealed her character Ronal is a ‘water person’.
Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace in the first film, earlier revealed her prep for the extensive underwater work, which included deep sea diving in Key West, Florida and Hawaii, ‘where she reclined on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over her’.
Her training also included working with ‘elite military divers so that she could hold her breath, after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen, for more than six minutes’, in addition to having weights around her waist.
Weaver told The New York Times:
I had some concerns… but that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.’
My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of. I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Or, ‘You can’t do that.’ Let me at it! And we’ll see.
Cameron filmed Avatar 2 and 3 together, with the third film now ‘95% complete’. ‘I can’t tell you anything about the story. I believe in the mystery and the great reveal,’ he earlier told Arnold Schwarzenegger during an earlier video call.
Citing the current pandemic’s effect on film production, causing another delay, he said, ‘COVID hit us like it hit everybody. We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022.’
Avatar 2 will hit cinemas 13 years after the original film on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024, followed by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.
