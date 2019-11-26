Katie Price P*ssed At Emily Attack For Making An STD Joke About Her

Katie Price might be heading back into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but not as a new campmate.

Nope, the former glamour model appears to be on a mission to confront Emily Atack, after the I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter made a joke about her sexual health on live television.

The furious 41-year-old took to social media to retaliate, wearing camouflaged clothes and holding onto what appears to be her old jungle backpack, warning Emily she is ‘coming for’ her.

You can watch the video in full below:

The feud came about when 29-year-old Emily joked that her co-hosts Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas needed to get tested for STD’s after they took a dip in the rock pool where Katie and ex Peter Andre once hooked up. ‘I hope you boys went to the clinic after being in that pool,’ she said.

While the joke might have gone down well with viewers, Price was left furious by the dig, and threatened to fly out to Australia to confront the presenter.

In the video which she shared to her Instagram stories, the 41-year-old fumed:

So Emily Atack, you think it’s clever do you to slag me off? Who are you anyway? Looks like I’m coming for you. You got something to say to me, don’t say it behind my back on telly, say it my face. All the men I know you’ve been with haven’t got a good thing to say about you.

She then wafted her hand and said, ‘phwoar,’ making a foul suggestion about Emily’s sex life.

A source previously told The Sun Online Katie was seriously contemplating flying out to Australia to confront the presenter at one point, but ultimately decided not to.

They explained:

Katie says she’s not watching the show, but when Emily Atack mentioned her on Extra Camp all her friends told her what she said. Loads of fans were messaging her on social media too – and Katie was furious. She was telling people that she can’t believe Emily would say something so snide and if she ‘wants a problem, I’ll give her a problem’. She was asking around to see if anyone had Emily’s number. She thinks she wouldn’t be so brave to say it to her face. Katie reckons she’s due a public apology from Emily. She’s never had any issue with Emily so she’s really shocked by her joke.

ITV

Yikes. I wonder if we’ll be seeing Katie on our screens anytime soon. Popcorn, anyone?

