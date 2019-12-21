Keanu Reeves Back Training For Matrix 4 and John Wick 4

PA Images

Film fans have high expectations for the fourth Matrix movie and, of course, John Wick 4. And star Keanu Reeves obviously doesn’t want to disappoint, as he’s back in training for the action-packed roles.

Most people are winding down as Christmas approaches and the year comes to a close, but not our beloved Reeves.

Off the back of filming for Bill & Ted Face the Music, rather than curling up on the sofa with a holiday film or indulging in some mulled wine, 55-year-old Keanu Reeves ramping things up with some training at Taran Tactical Innovations, which specialises in firearms and combat training for feature films.

Reeves trained at Taran Tactical to prepare for John Wick 3, but now he’s back for a refresher and possibly even to pick up some new moves for his upcoming films.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Reeves would be starring in not one, but two epic blockbusters in the Spring of 2021, reportedly to be released on the same weekend, no less. He’ll be reprising the role of John Wick for the fourth instalment of the action franchise, while also making a long awaited return to the character of Neo, 18 years after his last appearance in Matrix Revolutions.

Both The Matrix and John Wick are famously full of epic and intense stunts, so while there’s still over a year to go until we see Reeves in action, it seems the actor is wasting no time in strengthening his reflexes, agility and general cool-guy moves.

Taran Tactical shared a picture of Reeves with a group at the firearms training grounds, along with the caption:

I’m thinking he’s back – chapter 4. Keanu starting his training for John Wick 4 & Matrix 4

Check out the snap below:

Though we don’t see the 55-year-old doing any target practise, the actor can be seen wearing two guns on a holster around his waist, suggesting he’s been readying his aim and agility in preparation for any sticky situations Neo and Wick may find themselves in.

Obviously Reeves won’t be using real guns while filming the movies, but practising with the real thing will likely help him make his performance more believable.

Taran Butler, founder of Taran Tactical, spoke about Reeves’ dedication to his roles in a past interview with Pew Pew Tactical.

He commented:

I’ve trained other actors, and usually they just want like three or four hours of training one day so they don’t have some dorky cup-and-saucer grip or something else stupid and blow it. Keanu wanted to be next level. He’s kinda never satisfied, and you can see that in some of the YouTube videos where he wants to go again, try and go faster, get better and better, and that attitude is why he’s so good.

There’s no denying Reeves is determined to give fans a good show in his upcoming films; it will be great to see his preparation pay off.

John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are both set to be released on May 21, 2021.

