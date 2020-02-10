Keanu Reeves Brought His Mum As His Date To The Oscars

Keanu Reeves Mum Oscars Thumbnail Shutterstock/PA Images

Keanu Reeves has arrived on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards – and he’s brought his mum.

The 55-year-old Matrix actor will return to our screens in Bill & Ted Face The Music later this year. After a busy 2019, starring in the likes of John Wick 3 and even Toy Story 4, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

As his cinema cohorts descended upon the red carpet, among the glitz and glam of awards season, Reeves arrived with his mother, Patricia Taylor.

Reeves was recently spotted filming The Matrix 4 – the long-awaited follow-up to the legendary sci-fi franchise, set to see the star reunite with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. He’ll meet some new faces too, with Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also aboard the ensemble.

Very little is currently known about the plot of the fourth film in the series. However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reeves said of the script: ‘It’s very ambitious. As it should be!’

Lana Wachowski – one half of The Wachowskis creative team, famous for their work on the franchise – is producing and directing the movie, from a screenplay by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

As for the rest of 2020, along with Bill & Ted 3, Reeves will appear in the movie event of the year: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas from May 21, 2021 – which is also the same day as the release of John Wick 4. Breathtaking!