‘Keanu Reeves Comic’ About A Hyperviolent Immortal Sells More Than 600,000 Copies
Keanu Reeves’ comic about a hyperviolent immortal has sold more than 600,000 copies, becoming the highest-selling Boom! Studios comic since 2016.
Proving that his creative talents know no bounds, Reeves has co-written the comic, titled BRZRKR, with comic book writer Matt Kindt and featuring artwork by visual artist Ron Garney.
The upcoming BRZRKR #1, which features a main character strongly resembling Reeves, has already made a splash ahead of its BOOM! Studios publication, with sales of the first issue going through the roof.
Taking to Facebook, Garney wrote about the issue’s formidable success:
Brzrkr #1 has surpassed over 600,000 copies — thank you to everyone for the amazing enthusiasm and support for this project on behalf of myself, Keanu, Matt K, Ross, Eric, Bill, Filip, Stephen, Matt G and all of the stellar people at Boom!
Brzrkr #1 has now become the highest-selling comic book of the 2020s, appearing to have surpassed Dark Nights: Death Metal #1, Comicbook reports.
Brzrkr #1 is the biggest-selling comic book since 2015’s Star Wars #1, which surpassed one million copies at the time.
Furthermore, this is also the highest-selling Boom! Studios comic since Big Trouble in Little China/Escape From New York #1 crossover, which sold an impressive 421,000 copies upon its October 2016 debut.
BRZRKR follows the adventures of a ‘half-mortal and half-God’ named Berzerker, who is said to ‘be cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity’.
BRZRKR #1 is expected to be available in stores from February 24, 2021.
CreditsRon Garney/Facebook
