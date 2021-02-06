unilad
‘Keanu Reeves Comic’ About A Hyperviolent Immortal Sells More Than 600,000 Copies

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Feb 2021 17:29
Keanu Reeves’ comic about a hyperviolent immortal has sold more than 600,000 copies, becoming the highest-selling Boom! Studios comic since 2016.

Proving that his creative talents know no bounds, Reeves has co-written the comic, titled BRZRKR, with comic book writer Matt Kindt and featuring artwork by visual artist Ron Garney.

The upcoming BRZRKR #1, which features a main character strongly resembling Reeves, has already made a splash ahead of its BOOM! Studios publication, with sales of the first issue going through the roof.

Keanu Reeves comicKeanu Reeves comicBoom! Studios

Taking to Facebook, Garney wrote about the issue’s formidable success:

Brzrkr #1 has surpassed over 600,000 copies — thank you to everyone for the amazing enthusiasm and support for this project on behalf of myself, Keanu, Matt K, Ross, Eric, Bill, Filip, Stephen, Matt G and all of the stellar people at Boom!

Brzrkr #1 has now become the highest-selling comic book of the 2020s, appearing to have surpassed Dark Nights: Death Metal #1, Comicbook reports.

Brzrkr #1 is the biggest-selling comic book since 2015’s Star Wars #1, which surpassed one million copies at the time.

Furthermore, this is also the highest-selling Boom! Studios comic since Big Trouble in Little China/Escape From New York #1 crossover, which sold an impressive 421,000 copies upon its October 2016 debut.

BRZRKR follows the adventures of a ‘half-mortal and half-God’ named Berzerker, who is said to ‘be cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity’.

BRZRKR #1 is expected to be available in stores from February 24, 2021.

