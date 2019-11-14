Keanu Reeves’ Disembodied Face Stars In Newest SpongeBob Movie

Paramount Pictures

Keanu Reeves has had some breathtaking roles in his career but playing a disembodied head in the new SpongeBob SquarePants film might be the most memorable of all.

Sure, The Matrix was iconic but did it star a talking, pants-wearing sea sponge?

No. No it did not.

Check out Reeves in action here:

The new film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, tells the story of our favourite yellow sponge as he tries to find his pet, Gary, who has been inexplicably ‘snail-napped’.

Many of SpongeBob’s friends make an appearance in the film’s trailer, though they’re all a little too well-animated for my liking. The new film is the first to sport an all-CGI SpongeBob, so it’s hard to associate the squeaky-clean character with the more rugged cartoon of my childhood.

Still, the film still encapsulates the classic charm of the underwater world as SpongeBob and Patrick venture from Bikini Bottom to the ‘lost city of Atlantic city’, where they are immediately distracted from their mission by the bright lights and tasty snacks.

During their travels, the pals are met by a mystical, glowing ball of sage which sports Reeves’ face.

Naturally, the two sea creatures are frightened by the sight. They might have got used to humans and even used David Hasselhoff’s body as a boat in the very first SpongeBob movie but a floating head is obviously just a whole different kettle of fish.

Reeves introduces himself as ‘Sage’, saying:

I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.

It’s unclear exactly what the actor’s role in the film is but his mystic appearance gives the impression he’ll be offering some words of wisdom to our two adventurers as they try in vain to find SpongeBob’s beloved snail.

Reeves isn’t the only celebrity to join the cast with Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina and Reggie Watts also appearing in the upcoming film.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by Tim Hill, who also made 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and was one of the main writers on the original show, so hopefully the new film will stay true even if the animation has changed over the years.

Unfortunately Gary hasn’t left a snail-trail for SpongeBob and Patrick to follow so hopefully they’ll manage to track down him down, especially with the help of their A-list friends!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be released on May 22, 2020.

