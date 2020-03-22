Keanu Reeves Has A Movie For Whatever Mood You're In While Self-Isolating Orion Pictures/Warner Bros.

It’s safe to say self-isolating will cause a roller coaster of emotions. Thankfully, there’s a Keanu Reeves movie for however you’re feeling.

Advert

While cinemas are closed and movie releases postponed, people are turning to their old favourites to entertain themselves while at home.

One actor with some great films under his belt is, of course, Keanu Reeves, and, handily, someone has categorised the perfect Keanu film to suit every emotion.

Keanu Reeves PA Images

Sharing the chart on social media, streaming service search engine RealGood broke it down into 12 different moods with 12 different films.

Advert

The moods listed range from ‘I am feeling a little too calm and collected’ and ‘I am not happy with how happy I am right now’, to ‘I want to see something twisted and though-provoking’ and ‘I’m in the mood for something campy and delightful’.

Keanu Reeves Has A Movie For Whatever Mood Your'e In While Isolating Netflix

The genius chart list the following films for different categories: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Lake House, John Wick 1, 2 & 3, Speed, The Matrix 1, 2 & 3, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Devil’s Advocate, The Replacements, The Day The Earth Stood Still (something which we can all relate to right now), Sweet November, and A Scanner Darkly.

It also features one of his most recent films – and a personal favourite – Netflix original, Always Be My Maybe.

Check it out:

Didn’t know Keanu Reeves featured in so many films? Me neither. He’ll always just be John Wick in my eyes.

If you’re not in the mood for movie watching, maybe a virtual houseparty with your friends would be more up your street instead. Either way, Keanu’s got your back.

Advert