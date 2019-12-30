Keanu Reeves Has Been Casually Crashing Wedding Photos For Ages

Jordan Camara/@slanjkilts/Twitter

When you think of wedding crashers, most people with automatically think of Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson – but it turns out there’s another actor trying to take the title of king wedding crasher.

Hollywood star and John Wick actor Keanu Reeves has actually been casually popping up in wedding photos for years; he’s just not made a movie about it.

Back in April this year, the 55-year-old actor happened to be at a hotel where a couple were having their wedding. Being fans of the star, the newly weds couldn’t resist asking Reeves for a picture.

Jordan Camara, the groom’s brother, told HuffPost the wedding party spotted Keanu downstairs at the hotel’s bar. The group couldn’t resist asking for a pic, and apparently, the actor couldn’t have been nicer.

He said:

My brother went over and Keanu got right up and shook everyone’s hands and then did that awesome pose for the picture. He was just as calm and cool as you would think he’d be and he was happy to take a picture with them. It was really just a couple minutes right before the wedding but it made the bride and groom super happy right before they tied the knot.

This wasn’t the first time Reeves had gate crashed either – in August 2018, a couple were getting married in New York when a ‘rather scruffy chap’ passed by- no prizes for guessing who that ‘scruffy chap’ was…

Best #Wedding Picture EVER!

Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by.

We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!! pic.twitter.com/tL5vqG2DL7 — Slanj Kilts (@slanjkilts) August 22, 2018

Reeves was sporting a rather interesting outfit of a t-shirt, blazer, jeans and walking boots compared to the happy couple dressed up for their big day.

One person responded to the Tweet saying:

He’s so down to earth. Bet it made their day. It would mine!

Reeves himself has recently found love as he hit the red carpet last month with rumoured girlfriend, and long term friend, artist Alexandra Grant.

The couple previously collaborated on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness, which was released in 2011 – Grant apparently did the illustrations for the book. According to People, Reeves and Grant then went on to open the publishing house X Artists’ Books, which that focuses on publishing ‘thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centred books that fit within and between genres,’ according to its website.

If you think you won’t be bumping into Reeves at a family wedding and seeing his face any time soon, worry no more because the 55-year-old actor will be returning to screens summer 2020 for Bill & Ted Face the Music. He will also be appearing in the fourth instalments of The Matrix and John Wick in 2021, so we’ll all be seeing a lot more him!

