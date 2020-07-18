Keanu Reeves Has Written A Comic, BRZRKR, About A Hyperviolent Immortal Starring Himself

Keanu Reeves Has Written A Comic About A Hyperviolent Immortal Starring Himself PA Images/Boom! Studios

Whoa! Keanu Reeves has penned a comic about a hyperviolent, immortal warrior, starring himself. There’ll be blood and guns… lots of guns.

Whether it be Bill and Ted, The Matrix or John Wick, there is no such thing as too much Keanu. The next step in his wild roster of talents is basically an autobiography, the main character even looks exactly like him.

Co-written with Matt Kindt, BRZRKR follows a man named Berzerker’, who is ‘a half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity’.

BRZRKR Keanu Reeves Cover Boom! Studios

Noting his love of comics as a child, Keanu said in a statement that working with illustrator Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampá ‘is a dream come true’.

The official synopsis for BRZRKR reads:

After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

BRZRKR Keanu Reeves 2 Boom! Studios

Reeves met with Boom! Studios last year about creating content for live-action vehicles, explaining to USA Today that he’d pitched ‘this character who was born 80,000 years ago, half man, his father’s a war god. It’s a little fantasy in reality’. The 12-issue series will also explore ‘the nature of violence, morals, ethics and what side you choose’.

BRZRKR #1 will be released in October this year. With any luck, Berzeker will be another historic on-screen character for Reeves in the future.