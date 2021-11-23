Keanu Reeves Makes Admission About Marriage To Winona Ryder

Columbia/TriStar/Regatta

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder had their Destination Wedding in 2018, but they’ve been married far longer than that.

Ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections this Christmas, which will see Reeves return to the role of Neo after 18 years alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, the star sat down for an episode of ‘Explain This’ on Esquire, breaking down fun facts, anecdotes and questions across his career.

Reeves and Ryder starred together in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. You know in The Office when Dwight stages a rehearsal wedding for Andy and Angela that is actually legally binding? This is a bit like that.

Regatta

Back in 2018, Ryder spoke about how she believes she’s technically married to Reeves after a key scene in their earlier film. ‘We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,’ she told Entertainment Weekly.

‘In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.’

In his new interview, Reeves was asked if he’s still married to the Heathers star. ‘We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God,’ he said.

Earlier speaking to The Guardian, Coppola explained he wasn’t interested in creating a stylised version of the scene. ‘Having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful,’ he said.

‘This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony. So in a sense, when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.’

Columbia/TriStar

Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, while Reeves is still believed to be dating Alexandra Grant.

In his longer interview with Esquire, Reeves also spoke about the three films he believes people should watch as a ‘primer’ if they want to get to know him. The Matrix and Point Break made the cut, but his third choice was rather surprising.

He also discussed his attitude to life, generally. ‘I think you do all you can for the ones you love… and that can turn into understanding a little bit of what other people go through. Being able to understand that, and share some of it, you see if maybe there are things that you can do.’

The Matrix Resurrections arrives in cinemas on December 22.