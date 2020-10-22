Keanu Reeves' Matrix Reloaded Outfit Is On Auction For Nearly $80,000 Warner Bros.

Become The One in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix Reloaded outfit, heading to auction for nearly $80,000.

If you have the spare dosh lying around, why not invest in one of the coolest martial arts outfits in cinema? Pretend to halt bullets, act out fights with Rob Dougan’s Furious Angels blasting in the background, jump around like you’re doing your ‘Superman thing’.

The iconic look from 2003’s blockbuster is one of several big-ticket items coming to the Prop Store’s annual live auction this year.

Matrix Reloaded 2 Warner Bros.

However, such suaveness come at a hefty price – Neo’s black, high-collared long coat is valued between $52,000 and $78,000.

There’s more than 900 other incredible items heading for auction, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, valued between $103,000 and $155,000.

Maverick’s bomber jacket from Top Gun will also be available, valued between $15,000 and $21,000. If you’d like to feel like a Pretty Woman, walking down the street, you can make a bid for Vivian Ward’s boots worn by Julia Roberts in the film, estimated to snap up between $13,000 and $19,000.

Prop Store Prop Store

If you wish you were James Bond just for the day, you can bid for Daniel Craig’s MI6 training suit from Skyfall, valued between $19,000 and $26,000. Props from The Dark Knight, Saving Private Ryan and Back to the Future Part II are also up for auction.

The Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auctions take place between December 1-2 this year. The event will be livestreamed, with bids coming in via the phone or online. If you’d like to register, click here.

