Keanu Reeves Praised After Footage Of Him Giving Up His Seat On The Subway Resurfaces
Keanu Reeves is often considered the ‘good guy’ in Hollywood, and a resurfaced video shows that this is even the case on the subway.
Reeves has had an incredibly enduring career since his breakthrough in the late 1980s with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Since then, the star has managed to string together a highly impressive run of blockbuster hits while also impressing fans with his character off-screen.
The Instagram page cinemonkeys has shared footage of Keanu Reeves in a subway, with a caption that simply reads, ‘leaving his seat to a woman on the subway. True gentleman’.
The video itself shows someone filming the actor sitting on the subway. The carriage seemingly gets busier and, noticing a woman carrying a bag while standing, the actor offers his seat to her.
On the back of this simple gesture, many have praised the actor. One person wrote, ‘This human being’s soul honestly shines so bright’, and another added ‘A true gentleman’.
Of course, there were also some jokes made about his recent work in the John Wick films, and a commenter noted, ‘He’s on his way to avenge his dog.’
Others simply discussed how they would have navigated the situation, joking, ‘I would just sit on his lap.’
It’s clear that Reeves’ reputation for being a gentleman extends to his daily life and his fans admire him for it.
