Keanu Reeves Read The Script For Matrix 4 And Says It’s ‘Very Ambitious, As It Should Be’

We’re living in the golden age of Keanu Reeves, with people from all over the world being completely besotted by their collective internet boyfriend.

But long before John Wick – and way, way before Reeves’ hilarious cameo in Always Be My Maybe – there was The Matrix.

For those of us growing up nerdy in the early ‘noughts, The Matrix trilogy provided the desired combination of philosophical puzzling, martial arts and emphasis on the importance of good computer skills.

For an entire generation of misfits, Reeves is synonymous with the character of Neo, so much so that I personally automatically just assume he can stop bullets in whatever film he’s in.

I was therefore thrilled and nervous when it emerged there would be a fourth instalment, taking us beyond the events of the original, turn-of-the-Millennium defining trilogy. Best of all, Reeves himself would be reprising his role as Neo.

The original movies forever changed how we watched action films; bringing an intellectual weight to the genre while proving audiences could remain gripped while grappling with complex concepts. Not to mention each frame was movie-poster worthy astonishing.

Whatever came next would have to break new ground of its own, challenging and resonating with audiences just as the initial run had done twenty years ago. Could it be done again in such a drastically different era?

Fortunately, Reeves appears positive about the quality of the upcoming script, the nature of which remains tantalisingly mysterious.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, Reeves said he was ‘absolutely’ excited for what the film has planned for his iconic character:

It’s very ambitious, As it should be!

After two decades of re-watches and late night discussions and cool teachers using key scenes to explain A-Level philosophy to fidgety teenagers, ‘ambitious’ is exactly what The Matrix 4 needs to be.

As reported by Variety, Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising her role as Trinity, the character who persuaded many a pale goth girl lop off her hair.

Lana Wachowski will write and direct the movie, which is reportedly set to begin production at some point in early 2020.

According to Variety, Wachowski said:

Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.

I for one cannot wait to see this story unplugged and brought gushing into the 21st century once again.

The Matrix 4 will hit cinemas as of 2022.

