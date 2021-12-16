Keanu Reeves Reveals Incredible Lengths He Went To For Perfect Shot In New Matrix Film

Alamy

Keanu Reeves has opened up about the extreme nature of a stunt he performed in the fourth film in The Matrix franchise.

More than two decades since the first film was released, Reeves is set to return as the iconic character of Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity.

On December 14, Reeves went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the upcoming film, and revealed just how far he and co-star Moss ended up going for their roles.

When questioned as to what the ‘craziest stunt’ he had to do for the film was, Reeves admitted that it was ‘to jump off a building’.

He said:

I’m going to guess around 46 stories. Yeah. Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s the Matrix and you need a lot of natural light and you want to do it real.

Reeves clarified that there were wires involved, but he also noted how the older he has become, the more ‘attracted’ he is to ‘wanting to jump’.

Warner Bros.

According to Reeves, he and Moss had to perform the terrifying leap ‘about 19, 20 times’.

He noted how they both had to ‘mentally prepare’ for it, but that when they got to performing the stunt, his ‘heart rate was a little raised’.

‘But after the first time, you can’t think of the fear. You have to block it, not block it, but deal with it, absorb it and then just be there and do. And that’s what we did,’ he said.

Reeves described the experience as ‘awesome’, adding, ‘Can you just imagine, leaping off of a building, with wires?’

The Matrix Resurrections is set for release on December 22.

