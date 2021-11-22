Keanu Reeves Reveals Three Movies To Watch ‘To Get To Know Him’

Alamy

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved movie stars – nay, people – on the planet. From the legend himself, these are the three films to watch if you want to get to know him.

John Wick is a household name. Cyberpunk 2077 was catapulted into hype heaven off the back of his brief appearance. However, in post-Matrix Revolutions world until his first outing as the world’s favourite assassin, Reeves wasn’t the bona fide, bankable actor he’s seen as today.

Advert 10

He still maintained a legion of action fans off the back of Speed and Point Break, not to mention acclaimed turns in My Own Private Idaho alongside River Phoenix and goofy antics with Alex Winter as Bill and Ted. Yes, there were a few turkeys, but Reeves has an extraordinary, fascinating filmography – and these are the three you should watch as an introduction.

Loading…

Ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections this Christmas, seeing him reprise his iconic role of Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Reeves sat down with Esquire to talk about his career, work ethics, loving people’s reactions to John Wick 3 – specifically, that bit with the knives – and more.

Of his 68 movies, he was asked to pick three a person should start with if they’d never heard of him. ‘Getting to know me, or getting to know my work? Because if you’re getting to know me… I guess you could do it through my work,’ he said.

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

‘You’re gonna give me three? Okay. Three films. Man. Um. Oh my gosh. Three films. Okay, let’s just start with The Matrix – and when I say The Matrix, let’s do the trilogy – that’s one. Then let’s do The Devil’s Advocate. And then let’s do… we need something action-y in there, so let’s do Point Break… start with the easy stuff.’

The original Matrix trilogy grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, and Point Break is recognised as one of the greatest action movies of the past 30 years.

Warner Bros.

Advert 10

The Devil’s Advocate is the obvious outlier, but it absolutely deserves a place on Reeves’ primer list. The 1997 film features the actor as Kevin Lomax, a brutal defence lawyer who’s invited to work for a huge, prestigious law firm in New York with a particularly intimidating owner (Al Pacino). In time, he realises he may actually be selling his soul to Satan himself.

Point Break is available to stream on Netflix now, while The Matrix trilogy and The Devil’s Advocate can be rented or purchased on-demand. The Matrix Resurrections arrives in cinemas on December 22.