Keanu Reeves Reveals Who Would Win In A Fight Between John Wick And Neo
Keanu Reeves has revealed who’d win in a fight between John Wick and Neo, and the answer is rather wholesome.
The actor brought two of cinema’s best action heroes to life: a hitman forced back into the murder-for-hire underworld after goons kill his dog, and a humble hacker with a legacy far beyond the world we know.
Both characters use ‘guns… lots of guns’ and are experts in martial arts. So, the question remains: who’d come out on top if the two were to tussle?
Check out Reeves’ address the issue below:
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host pushed Reeves on who’d emerge victorious if his two most famous characters were to fight.
Reeves replied: ‘Oh man, well number one: they wouldn’t fight.’ Colbert then presents the scenario in which Neo accidentally kills John’s dog, but as Reeves says, he could simply bring the dog back to life.
When Colbert pushes harder, the actor replies, laughing: ‘No. No! They wouldn’t fight. But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines.’ Colbert replies: ‘Alright, that’s canon now, that’s canon in both worlds.’
2014’s John Wick ignited the Keanussance, pitting him against hapless fools in a seemingly endless storm of ultra-cool violence. But it wasn’t always planned as such; the original script only had three kills, as co-director Chad Stahelski explained to ComicBook.
He added:
It was very, very minimal, and it was slightly different. I read it, and I’d always had this idea about Greek mythology and how to tell more a fable-istic kind of story, make a surreal action movie so it wasn’t so grounded and grey, just something different.
People joke about [the kill count], but the way I choreograph with my guys and stuff, we just choreograph motion and set pieces and we try to get this balletic kind of dance, live performance feel to everything.
However, despite the final kill count (77) being 2566% higher than the first draft, there’s absolutely no way John Wick would win against Neo – he’s basically a god.
Reeves will return to cinemas as John Wick in a fourth instalment on May 27, 2022.
Currently, he’s in Berlin shooting The Matrix 4 alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne ‘wasn’t invited’ to return. Reeves earlier told Empire: ‘Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.’
The Matrix 4 is set for release on April 1, 2022.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Film, John Wick, Keanu Reeves, Neo, Now, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Matrix
CreditsThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube and 2 others
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube
Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Credit The Fans For Getting "Bill & Ted Face The Music" Made
ComicBook
Empire
The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Tease ‘Beautiful Script’ With ‘Incredible Depth’ – Exclusive