Keanu Reeves Says Matrix 4 Is A Love Story

Keanu Reeves says The Matrix 4 is an ‘inspiring love story’.

The 56-year-old actor is reprising his iconic role of Neo/Thomas Anderson, reuniting with Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity for a mysterious fourth chapter.

At the end of the third film, The Matrix Revolutions, even Reeves admits things ‘looked a little dire’ for Neo following his climactic rainy battle with Agent Smith. While giving little away in terms of specific details, he’s teased more about what to expect in 2022.

Check out Reeves’ latest interview below:

During a recent appearance on BBC’s The One Show, alongside Alex Winter to promote Bill & Ted Face The Music, Reeves confirmed he was currently shooting the movie in Berlin. ‘We’re out here trying to make some magic,’ he said.

Reeves continued:

We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring. It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.

When asked if it’ll be a prequel of some form, he replied: ‘No, no. No going in the past.’

Matrix Reloaded Warner Bros.

Production on the film recently resumed following the impact of the current pandemic. As for what it’s like to return to work, Reeves told AP: ‘There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place and the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.’

While Reeves and Moss are coming back – alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and newcomers Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris – Laurence Fishburne won’t be returning as Morpheus.

The Matrix Revolutions Warner Bros.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, the 59-year-old said: ‘I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.’

The Matrix 4 is set for release on April 1, 2022.

