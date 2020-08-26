Keanu Reeves Says Wolverine Was The One Role He Always Wanted PA Images/20th Century Studios

Neo, John Wick, Johnny Utah, Constantine, Ted “Theodore” Logan – Keanu Reeves is an all-time icon. Alas, there’s one role he always wanted but never got: Wolverine.

The 55-year-old is a bona fide legend, both on- and off-screen. Whether he’s seeking vengeance against his dog’s murderers or telling audiences how breathtaking they are, people cannot get enough.

However, while he has no shortage of beloved roles under his belt, everyone has dreams. For Keanu, playing the world’s favourite member of the X-Men is one he’s always had, but he’ll likely never see.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM, alongside his Wyld Stallyns compadre Alex Winter ahead of Bill and Ted: Face the Music, Reeves was asked by a subscriber if he’s ever regretted missing out on a particular project.

The actor replied: ‘I always wanted to play Wolverine.’ Now, it’s unclear if Reeves was ever in the running against Hugh Jackman to take on the Adamantium-laced superhero, but it’s not the first time he’s mentioned the role.

Last year, while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, BuzzFeed asked Reeves which superhero or villain he’d like to play, to which he replied: ‘I don’t know. When I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine. So Wolverine.’

Winters rushed to support Reeves, saying: ‘It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there.’ However, while laughing, the Point Break star replied: ‘It is too late. I’m good with it now.’

Reeves has dabbled in the comicbook world, having played exorcist and demonologist John Constantine back in 2005. In an interview with Variety last year, he said: ‘I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and in that world.’

While he’s remained absent from superhero productions since, it’s not for lack of trying on the studios’ part. Last year, Marvel’s creative chief Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook: ‘We talk to [Reeves] for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.’

As well as reuniting with Bill and Death this year, Reeves is returning to The Matrix for a fourth instalment, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. Discussing the film, he earlier told Empire: ‘Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.’

Bill and Ted: Face the Music hits excellent UK cinemas on September 23. The Matrix 4 is set for release on April 1, 2022.