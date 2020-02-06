Keanu Reeves Filming Matrix 4 Gives First Look At Neo

Keanu Reeves Set Photos Give First Look At Neo In Matrix 4 dougdalton/Instagram/Warner Bros

New footage has emerged giving us our very first look at Keanu Reeves’s Neo in upcoming sci-fi sequel The Matrix 4, and there appears to be some notable changes to the character’s clothing style.

Neo’s long black coat was nowhere to be seen in the glorious San Fran sunshine, with Reeves sporting longish hair, a beard and a way more casual green jacket, jeans and beanie hat.

Some fans have speculated this decidedly ordinary get-up means Neo will actually end up being plugged back into the Matrix; just another oblivious human blissfully unaware their body is being used as an energy source for intelligent machines.

The footage was originally taken by San Francisco resident Doug Dalton while on his way to work, and has since been widely shared.

This is the first time we’ve seen Reeves as Neo since The Matrix: Revolutions was released in November 2003.

As per ABC7 News, the footage in question was taken in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Lana Wachowski – one half of The Wachowski Sisters creative team – is producing and directing the movie, from a screenplay by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

In August last year, Wachowski, 54, made the following statement about the upcoming sequel:

Many of the ideas [her sister] Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said:

We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will also be returning alongside Reeves, reprising their respective roles as Trinity and Niobe. There will also be some new faces on board, with Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining the franchise.

As of yet, precious little is known about where the narrative will take us. However, initial responses from cast members feel promising.

In September, Reeves opened up about having read the script during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, describing it as ‘very ambitious’.

The Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas from May 21, 2021 – the very same day as the expected release of John Wick 4.