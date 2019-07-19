Keanu Reeves Spots Sign Left By A Fan, Immediately Autographs It With Adorable Note

ed_solomon/Twitter/PA

Keanu Reeves continues his internet hot-streak in yet another charming and heart-warming display of him being, well, just a genuinely nice guy.

Ed Solomon, the writer behind all three Bill and Ted films, took to Twitter yesterday, July 18, to share a spontaneous moment which, once again, backs up the internet’s rightful obsession with the actor.

The writer shared two photos, one of a handmade sign seemingly intended for Reeves to see, and another of Reeves crouching down and personalising the note.

Solomon wrote: ‘So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this.’

‘You’re breathtaking!’ reads the sign left on the lawn. And after getting down on the grass to write back, Keanu also scrawled: ‘You’re breathtaking!’ and signed the note. It also seems as if Reeves wrote the name ‘Stacey’ on the sign too, possibly addressing the person who made the sign in the first place.

The message written on the sign is apparently a reference to the actor’s recent appearance at the E3 gaming conference, which happened earlier this year. As Reeves walked onstage to promote Cyberpunk 2077, in which he portrays Johnny Silverhand, a member of the audience shouted the phrase at him, Insider reports.

As Reeves finished speaking to the crowd, one excited audience member shouted ‘You’re breathtaking!’ To which Reeves naturally responded: ‘You’re breathtaking! You’re all breathtaking!’

Seeing as he’s the internet’s current boyfriend, the internet responded with open arms to Keanu’s scribbling on the sign, with various comments cropping up such as: ‘We don’t deserve Keanu Reeves’, ‘He is absolutely THE best human on the planet!’ and ‘When nice people meet nice people’.

While you might think a note precariously left for Keanu on a patch of grass by the side of the road is unlikely to find its way back to the writer of said note, it amazingly did.

Replying to Solomon’s tweet, a Twitter user known as Sjhunt305 wrote: ‘This was my sign!! My front porch!!’ To which Ed responded: ‘Did you get the original back? We saw it was gone – we hope you got it’.

Thankfully, it turns out they did, as another tweet read: ‘Yes! We brought it inside as soon as he signed it!! We are framing it!!’

Because of course a story involving Keanu Reeves has a happy ending, how could it not? The guy’s a legend and we should all be a bit more Keanu.

