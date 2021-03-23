unilad
Keanu Reeves To Star As A Hyperviolent Immortal In New Netflix Film

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Mar 2021 13:23
Keanu Reeves is bringing his ultraviolent BRZRKR comic to life in a new Netflix film and anime series. 

Co-written with Matt Kindt and following a man known as Berzerker – ‘a half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity’ – the first issue has already sold more than 615,000 copies, becoming BOOM! Studios’ highest-selling release since 2016.

In a world where Reeves has become beloved for laying out bad guys, whether it’s in The Matrix or John Wick, BRZRKR is a rational next step – and it’s going to be gnarly.

Announcing the news, the streaming platform wrote, ‘Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime.’

The comic’s synopsis reads, ‘After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.’

In an earlier interview with USA Today, Reeves explained how he wanted to see Berzerker ‘punch through someone’s chest or pull out a rib or rip an arm off’ but because he ‘can heal to a certain extent… it’s fun to have these kinds of outrageous consequences and still have the character kind of moving forward’.

It’s not been confirmed who’ll direct the BRZRKR film or series, nor do we have a release date.

