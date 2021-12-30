Keanu Reeves Wants Carrie-Anne Moss In Next John Wick Film

Netflix/Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves says he would love his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss to join him in the next John Wick film.

The pair have reunited for the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, with Reeves claiming Moss would be perfect for a Wick flick.

Production on the latest chapter of John Wick finished in October but the release date has been pushed back several times.

It’ll see several stars of the franchise such as Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne return alongside newcomers like Bill Skarsgard and Rina Sawayama.

Speaking on the possibility of Moss joining the next John Wick outing in a recent interview, Reeves said it would ‘be awesome’, asking his Matrix co-star, ‘You want to play an assassin?’

‘I’d love it,’ Moss playfully replied. ‘I’ll start practising.’

Reeves then jokingly warned the actress to ‘be careful what you wish for’, exclaiming he was ‘on it’ to make the dream alive.

Earlier in the interview, Moss was full of praise for Reeves’ performance as Wick, a role she was made aware of by her kids.

‘I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling story through his body,’ she said. ‘And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children.’

She continued:

It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.

Reeves returned the compliment to Moss, claiming she was able to communicate her feelings through her eyes better than most.

‘In all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates’, he said.

When asked earlier this year why he loves playing Wick so much, Reeves said it was because of how full-on the films are.

‘They’re fun,’ Reeves told Today. ‘They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.’

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit cinemas in March 2023