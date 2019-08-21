Keanu Reeves Will Return As Neo In Fourth Matrix Movie

Warner Bros.

20 years since the film’s original release, it seems we’re getting a fourth installment to the reality-questioning saga that is The Matrix.

And, thankfully, this is no remake, reboot or spin-off, but a continuation of the original story with – most importantly – the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, the Hollywood Reporter says.

The film will be helmed by Lana Wachowski, who created the franchise with her sister Lilly. Lana has reportedly penned the new script alongside sci-fi writers Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Mitchell is the author of Cloud Atlas, another time-bending story of which Wachowski directed the film version.

Warner Bros.

In a statement about the return of the franchise, via The Guardian, Lana said:

Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.

While Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, said, as per Variety:

We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.

Rumours of the franchise’s return have never been far away. In 2017, it was suggested Michael B Jordan might in the running to take the lead. While earlier this year, though she confirmed she won’t be involved in the new film, Lilly Wachowski said she is excited for the new lease of life in the franchise.

Warner Bros.

Speaking to Slash Film, Lilly said:

I like it when stories go out into the world and then come back to you in different ways. I mean, that’s what storytelling is all about. I’m part of a bigger thing. I don’t have any ownership over stuff like that, so whatever story anybody wants to tell, I can’t wait to hear. I hope it’s better than the original.

The original arrived in 1997, with sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions both following in 2003.

The news of Reeves’ return will please fans though, as it would be hard to imagine a Matrix movie without him. After the year he’s had with fellow franchise John Wick, and the upcoming return of Bill and Ted, it seems the 54-year-old shows no signs of taking a break just yet, and who could blame him.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]