Keeping Up With The Kardashians Coming To Netflix UK For First Time

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to Netflix UK for the first time.

Love them or hate them, you can’t deny the family’s entertainment value.

From Kim throwing a hissy fit in the ocean after losing her diamond earring, to Scott Disick’s hilarious one-liners; you can’t help but want to watch them.

The family’s drama has continued for a whopping 18 seasons with some of the most iconic scenes appearing in the first two seasons; both of which are dropping on Netflix next month.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Netflix posted:

Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June.

The news of the series coming to Netflix has left a divide between the streaming service’s viewers with some excited by the announcement, while others are threatening to cancel their subscription. Bit dramatic.

One person replied to the tweet writing, ‘LIFE MADE!!!’, while someone else said, ‘Ugh spend our subscription money on something better please’.

People appear to have taken Netflix’s decision very personally – one person even asked if they were trying to punish them.

Kim and Kourtney E!

C’mon guys, it’s only two out of 18 seasons. It could be worse. You could just, like, not watch it.

If I’m honest, I’m a bit gutted they won’t be streaming that fight scene between Kim and Kourtney in the show’s latest season.

Apparently the scuffle between the two sisters resorted to their half sibling Kendall Jenner wiping blood off Kim – draaaaama.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians seasons one and two will be available to watch on Netflix UK from June 1.