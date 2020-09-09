Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Coming To An End After 14 Years E!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after 14 years on our screens, marking the end of an era for reality television.

Over the course of 20 seasons, the series has wielded enormous influence, shaping style, beauty and pop culture like no other reality show before it.

The news was announced by Kim Kardashian-West via Instagram, who stated that the family had made the decision with ‘heavy hearts’.

Addressing their ‘amazing fans’, Kim wrote:

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

Kim, who became a household name after the show premiered on October 14, 2007, went on to thank the ‘thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience’.

She also offered ‘a very special thank you’ to show creator Ryan Seacrest for ‘believing in us’, and praised the E! network, and the production team at Bunim/Murray.

Kim continued:

Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

The E! network also spoke about the decision to end the series, calling the Kardashians an ’empowering family’. They said: ‘Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras,’ Variety reports.

Over the course of 14 years, we’ve seen the family go through various ups and downs, while rising as influencers and entrepreneurs in their respective fields.

Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was named as the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019, though it didn’t last long. While Kim has become known in recent years for her criminal justice advocacy.

Significantly, Caitlyn Jenner was able to use the family’s vast platform to shed light on transgender issues, publicly coming out as a transgender woman in 2015.

The enormous popularity of the show has sparked various spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie and Flip It Like Disick.

The last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premiere in 2021.