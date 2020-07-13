Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dies Aged 57
Kelly Preston, Jerry Maguire actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.
The actress, who most recently starred in Gotti alongside her husband, passed away yesterday, July 12, following a ‘a courageous fight’ with breast cancer ‘with the love and support of so many’.
Travolta, 66, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: ‘It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.’
Travolta, whom she wed in September 1991, wrote that he and his family ‘will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side’.
He added:
Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.
Preston – born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii – starred in an vast array of movies, including Jack Frost, Sky High, The Cat in the Hat, Twins, Christine and From Dusk Till Dawn. She studied acting at the University of Southern California, prior to her first major role in 1985’s Mischief.
In September last year, Preston wrote an emotional note to Travolta to mark their 28th wedding anniversary, which read:
To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times low.
You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta.
In a statement, a family representative told PEOPLE that Preston had opted to ‘keep her fight private… she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends’.
They added: ‘She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.’
Preston is survived by her husband Travolta and their daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, nine. Their first son, Jett, died aged 16 in January 2009.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
