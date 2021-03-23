Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 To Atlanta Spa Shooting Victim’s Families

Anti Asian-American crime has risen almost 150% in the last year. And in that same study, overall hate crime went down 7%.

This is precisely due to weaponizing terms like ‘China virus’ and ‘Kung flu’ and also the fact that, even in this particular crime, there is debate whether this crime was racially motivated.

Asian American women are two times as likely to be assaulted in America. This was clearly, clearly racially motivated. This was clearly a hate crime.