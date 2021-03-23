Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 To Atlanta Spa Shooting Victim’s Families
Actor and comedian Ken Jeong has donated $50,000 to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent spa shootings in Atlanta.
Jeong reportedly gave five donations worth $10,000 each to GoFundMe campaigns set up for the families of Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Yue.
Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels and Daoyou Feng have also been identified as victims in the shooting, which unfolded at three separate Atlanta based spas last week.
You can watch Jeong speak about the tragic event here:
The donations were confirmed by NBC News.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jeong praised Late Night writer Karen Chee for her ‘very, very eloquent piece’ about the shooting, which he found to be ‘very moving’.
Jeong said: ‘It is just a sign that, you know, with the Asian American community, enough is enough. We’re just fed up.’
Referring to a study cited by Chee on Late Night a few days before, Jeong stated:
Anti Asian-American crime has risen almost 150% in the last year. And in that same study, overall hate crime went down 7%.
This is precisely due to weaponizing terms like ‘China virus’ and ‘Kung flu’ and also the fact that, even in this particular crime, there is debate whether this crime was racially motivated.
Asian American women are two times as likely to be assaulted in America. This was clearly, clearly racially motivated. This was clearly a hate crime.
Jeong continued:
You know, as a guy who used to be a doctor, and whose wife is still practicing medicine, I have an idea of how to solve COVID. It’s mask, vaccination, common sense, don’t be an assh*le.
But as a human, I don’t know how to solve racism, you know? It takes listening, learning, loving, being tolerant.
But it really starts off, in just our particular case as Asian Americans, this Kung flu sh*t has to stop, and we really need to express that loudly. And we are.
Appearing on the show just a few days before, Chee delivered a powerful monologue about how the role of racism in the attacks had been downplayed, stating: ‘Most outlets have failed to call it what it is: a hate crime. Because it is a hate crime. The shooter — a racist, a misogynist, and a coward — specifically targeted working class Asian women. He went after people in one of the most vulnerable intersections of our community.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
