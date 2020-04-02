Kendall Jenner Wiped Blood Off Kim Kardashian After Her On-Air Fight With Kourtney

New footage revealing the aftermath of the now-notorious fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has aired, showing Kendall Jenner wiping blood off her sister’s back.

Advert

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last week witnessed the on-air fight between the two siblings after season 18 of the reality TV show aired following weeks of build-up.

The fight came about after Kim claimed Kourtney was not as dedicated to work as she and Khloé, with Kourtney telling her sister to ‘change the narrative in your mind, I work my f*cking ass off’.

kourtney and kim kardashian argument E!

The situation then escalated, with both sisters resorting to physical violence and swinging at each other before Khloé split them up. Kim hadn’t finished though, and after noticing a scratch-mark on her arm, chased after Kourtney and slapped her across the face repeatedly.

Advert

Now, a brand-new clip from the show before it airs again tonight, April 2, has provided a bit more context to the fight, with Kourtney explaining her reasoning behind getting so upset and telling her sisters she was done filming the show with them.

In the clip, she told Kim and Khloé:

Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f*cking day? Like, it’s torture.

To which Khloé asked how they ‘even got on this’ as she ‘thought [they] were talking about Kendall’, referencing the fact that the argument started when Kim called Kendall out for not showing up to events – despite Kendall telling her she had been having ‘major panic attacks’.

khloe and kourtney kardashian E!

Kourtney then threw her arms up in the air and exclaimed: ‘Oh my god. We’ve moved on. We’re done! That conversation’s done.’ When Khloé then said she was asking because she seemed upset, Kourtney said: ‘Because every day, it’s your f*cking attitude and your f*cking attitude! Every day.’

She continued:

When I don’t see you at filming, you’re completely fine when we’re not in this environment… I’m stuck in this f*cking trap.

Advert

Kim then told her sister to leave, at which point she responded saying she ‘didn’t want to be near [her] fat ass’ and walked out, leaving her three sisters looking bewildered as Kendall pointed out to Kim: ‘It was me and yours fight.’

kim kardashian kendall jenner fight E!

As Khloé wondered how her sister ‘got so mad’, adding ‘that’s crazy to me’, Kendall climbed over to Kim’s side of the bed to wipe the blood off her back and arm from the scratches she’d sustained during the fight.

It seems as though the fight might have been the final straw for Kourtney, who confirmed she was stepping back from the reality TV show last November, while they were filming the most recent season.

In a statement at the time, the mum-of-three said she wanted to ‘spend more time as a mum and put more of [her] energy there’, adding that she wasn’t saying goodbye for good.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on E!