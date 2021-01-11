Kevin Feige Confirms Deadpool 3 Will Be In The MCU And Rated R 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed Deadpool 3 will be in the MCU… and it’ll be rated R.

Every since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox’s film and TV assets, there’s been a big question mark over the Merc with a Mouth. We know there’s a Fantastic Four movie in development, and the X-Men are bound to arrive at some point, but what about Ryan Reynolds’ sweary, violent hero?

Now, we have an answer. Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU and won’t skimp on the adult qualities we’ve come to expect from the character.

20th Century Studios

Ahead of the release of WandaVision on Disney+, the official start of Marvel’s Phase Four after a number of delays due to the pandemic, Feige commented on Deadpool’s future with the studio.

In a recent interview with Collider, Feige said of Deadpool 3: ‘It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… it will not be [filming] this year.’

The Marvel boss added: ‘Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.’

Deadpool 20th Century Studios

There’s few details on what to expect from the third Deadpool movie, whenever it may arrive. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin of Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers fame joined the project last year, with the previous writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick dropped from the sequel.

With the rampantly growing cast of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, which is set to involve some multiverse shenanigans, perhaps we could see the introduction of a host of new MCU characters, including Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 has offered hope to Dafne Keen, who unforgettably played X-23 in Logan. In an interview with Looper, she said she’s ‘100% hopeful’ she’ll keep her role.

Dafne Keen Logan 20th Century Studios

She said: I’m trying not to get my hopes up too high in case it doesn’t happen, but I really do hope it does because I loved playing Laura. She holds a very special place in my heart and she’s an incredible character.’

Keen added: ‘And to be fair, the whole Deadpool 3 situation really, really made me happy because, obviously when Disney bought Fox, I suspected they weren’t going to do any more R-rated films, but then greenlighting Deadpool is a great sign for other R-rated movies.’

There’s currently no release date for Deadpool 3.