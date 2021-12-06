Kevin Feige Confirms Who Will Play Daredevil In The MCU, Sparking No Way Home Rumours

Everett Collection/Alamy/Sony Pictures

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed who will be playing Daredevil in upcoming adaptations.

Feige’s announcement comes after months of speculation over who would play the fan favourite.

The Marvel boss’s reveal has further fuelled Spider Man: No Way Home rumours, with fans expecting the character to return in the upcoming film.

As to who will be the man behind the mask, fans won’t be disappointed, with Feige telling CinemaBlend:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.

Cox is a favourite among fans after playing the lawyer, also known as Matt Murdock, in three seasons of the Netflix series.

While the character’s next appearance ‘remains to be seen’, fans are convinced Cox will return for No Way Home.

The actor hasn’t given anything away just yet, howver, saying he doesn’t want to ‘jeopardise’ the character’s return.

He told Forbes:

Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardise those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences.

However, Cox added that while he didn’t know what would happen, he loved the fan theory.

He continued:

I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see. Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theatres on December 17.