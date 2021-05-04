Kevin Feige Says Benedict Cumberbatch Was Cut From WandaVision Finale

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige has revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch was originally slated to make a surprise appearance in the WandaVision finally, but was cut to avoid taking the focus away from the main character.

In a new interview, the MCU boss confirmed that Cumberbatch had struck a deal for his character Doctor Strange to make a cameo in the much-hyped finale, with the appearance initially intended to link together threads from earlier on in the season.

While Feige acknowledged that fans were keen to see a big character cameo, he had a very good explanation for why they decided to change direction, saying ‘Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange,’” says Feige. “But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do.’

Speaking to Rolling Stone as part of a new oral history of the WandaVision series, Feige added that the creators were keen to avoid overshadowing Wanda’s character development just for the sake of promoting future Marvel content. ‘We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, “Let me show you how power works,”‘ he told the magazine.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer gave fans an idea of what a Cumberbatch cameo might have entailed, saying that the original plan was to reveal that the commercials dotted throughout the episodes were actually messages from Doctor Strange. Schaeffer also said that at one point there were talks about having Cumberbatch appear in one of these commercials.

Many fans had anticipated a possible cameo from the MCU’s favourite sorcerer, with WandaVision widely expected to tie in to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen has already been confirmed as appearing in the sequel, which is set to hit cinemas on March 25, 2022.

Feige confirmed that the original plan was set to definitively connect the Disney+ show with the movie, and that reversing that decision has had ramifications for the plot of the film, too.

As well as re-writing WandaVision to remove Cumberbatch’s appearance, Doctor Strange had to be rewritten to avoid plot holes – a process Feige describes as ‘a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, and chaos. Chaos magic.’

As things ended up, the finale of WandaVision left fans even more eager to see Wanda unite with Doctor Strange, as the Scarlet Witch attempts to learn more about her dark magic powers.