Kevin Hart Faces Backlash Over Fight With Personal Trainer In Netflix Docuseries

After gracing us with a plethora of films, TV series and stand-up comedy specials, Kevin Hart has curled out one more golden nugget for us to enjoy before the year is out.

Hart’s new docuseries, titled Don’t F**k This Up, is available to watch now on Netflix, and – according to the comedian himself – the reaction so far has been ‘unbelievable’.

In the docuseries, Kevin and his wife open up about their lives, relationship, family and the difficulties they have faced together. Kevin, for example, cheated on his wife Eniko in 2017, just a month after their son was born. While in 2018 the comedian faced huge backlash, and lost his position as host of the Oscars, when homophobic tweets came to light.

And while Hart has expressed his gratitude to fans and viewers of the new series on social media, calling himself ‘an open book’, ‘transparent’, and saying ‘it’s all about growth’, others have noticed a certain scene in the docuseries in which the 40-year-old doesn’t come across quite so positively.

Social media users have been sharing a clip which shows Hart on his private jet with friend and personal trainer Ron Everline. It seems, while playing cards together, the pair start arguing, with Hart asking Everline: ‘Do you even know what wealth is? Are you rich? Would you be okay if I ended all this today? Do you even own a home?’

Everline responds by saying: ‘You’re not the only client I do this for. I had money before you and would have it after you.’ But Hart presses on, replying: ‘You’re not wealthy, answer my question do you have a home?’

Since the docuseries aired, viewers have expressed their discomfort with the scene, particularly Hart’s seemingly aggressive manner.

I saw this video of Kevin Hart talking down to his trainer yesterday and it has been bothering my spirit ever since. I don’t care where you come from or what anyone has done for you, absolutely no-one has a right to speak to you like this.

Others defended Hart, however, with one person saying: ‘My view is Kevin is trying to educate him, sometimes the truth hurts. We have to be smart in life if everything stopped today can you survive? Do you have investments? Do you have savings? Are you financially independent? He got upset because of his ego.’

Thankfully, in the next episode of Don’t F**k This Up, Hart acknowledges his actions and apologises for his behaviour, adding they chose to include the footage of the argument intentionally so they could further clarify and learn from the situation.

