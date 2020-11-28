Kevin Hart Responds To Backlash For Calling His Daughter A Hoe

PA Images

Kevin Hart has been the subject of controversy once again, this time for ‘calling his teenage daughter a hoe’.

The Jumanji star is no stranger to backlash, particularly following his now-infamous Oscars implosion. However, this time the comedian is acing criticism for comments about his child.

During a recent appearance on Clubhouse, a fairly new audio-only social platform, Hart was called out for an earlier joke regarding his daughter, as well as disrespecting Black women.

Check out Hart’s response to the controversy below:

As part of his new Netflix stand-up special Zero F*cks Given, the 41-year-old said:

A week goes by, ‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more. I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe shit. This is hoe shit. Hoe activity right in front of my face.’

Several women thought the joke to be sexist, and criticised Hart. However, following the Clubhouse appearance, the comedian set the record straight in an Instagram video.

He says, ‘We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it’s a false narrative that’s being created. If you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black.’

Hart continues, ‘The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it. Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity.’

Hart adds, ‘Stop with the false narratives and the click bait and the back-and-forth.’

Elsewhere in the video, he explains that there’s ‘no other way to market or promote because we’re in a pandemic… I can’t go and do the talk shows that I once did or go out and do the public stunts. I have no other ways to market and promote except to go viral. I had to create conversations, generate back-and-forth.’

His caption is even firmer, writing, ‘Let me make this clear…..THIS IS NOT AN APOLOGY….this is common sense…..also THIS IS WHY I MADE THIS SPECIAL!!!! This is why….now go stream that bitch!!!!! Let’s goooooo #ItsComedyNotPolitics.’

During the Clubhouse conversation, Hart also referenced Hannibal Buress’s 2014 comedy show in which he described Bill Cosby as a rapist, adding that he took the convicted sex offender ‘down’. Some have taken this as a defence of Cosby, although it’s not clear if this is the case.