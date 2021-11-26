Kevin Hart Reveals Shocking Racist Airplane Scene Is Based On Real-Life Event
Kevin Hart has revealed that the racist scene which takes place on an airplane in True Story is based on a real-life experience he had.
The Netflix limited series is a crime drama and thriller which stars Hart as the character Kid, a comedian, whose tour of his hometown in Philadelphia turns into a deadly mission.
However, despite the fantastical elements within the series, the show is mixed with influences from reality, such as a moment in the first episode which features Kid boarding an airplane.
On the plane, Kid is recognised by a white passenger who quotes one of his performances word for word, including the n-word, Business Insider reports.
Kid’s security guard eventually steps in because the situation gets so tense, however, he is told to stand down by the comedian.
Hart has since admitted the scene was not dramatised in any way, explaining to Insider that since becoming famous, he had experienced that extent of racism when travelling before.
He said:
There is no boundary, and you have to find yourself being patient and chill so you don’t come off like an a*shole. You have to be real cool how to handle things and handle people because things can switch on you. So you find yourself always taking the higher road.
It’s making people aware they are wrong, but doing it in the most professional way. And that’s what this scene was. It was a scene that showed Kid having control, but that’s Kevin in a small way, too.
True Story was a ‘stress reliever’ for Hart to be able to channel some of his grievances from past negative experiences.
He concluded, ‘This was a project where I can get off all the things I can’t get off in life. I can’t do certain things, I can’t say certain things, but this character that I created was based off of just the onslaught of sh*t that you deal with wearing these shoes.’
True Story is available to watch on Netflix now.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
